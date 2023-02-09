Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $302,090.73

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003468 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $86.83 million and $302,090.73 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.77575502 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $588,588.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

