Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.34.

TGT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

