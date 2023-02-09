Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 3.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $133,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.22. 11,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,202. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

