Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.59 on Thursday, reaching $612.30. 71,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,500. The firm has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.90.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

