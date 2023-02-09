Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.41. 42,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

