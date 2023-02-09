Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 18,209 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $49,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 540.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,183,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,499,000 after buying an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 326,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

