KKR & Co. Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 246,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,870. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

