Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

