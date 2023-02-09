Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 204,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

About Spotify Technology

SPOT opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $177.60.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

