Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 494,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 19.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,581,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 509.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,531 shares of company stock valued at $18,331,555. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

