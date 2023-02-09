Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

