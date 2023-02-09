Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 52.5 %

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

