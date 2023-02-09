Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.