Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share.

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

KROS opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

