Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 371,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $3,647,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 561.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

