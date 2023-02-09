KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 813,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

Institutional Trading of KBR

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.