K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 16.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 118,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 400,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$5.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

