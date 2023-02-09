JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Hits $9.19 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. JOE has a market capitalization of $85.35 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,451,879 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

