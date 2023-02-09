JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.00 million-$79.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.07 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

JFrog Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 1,602,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,076 shares of company stock worth $6,146,984 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $10,228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

