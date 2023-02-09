Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

XYL opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

