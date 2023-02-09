Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 312.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

