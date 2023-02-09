Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

