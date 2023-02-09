JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $12.38 on Monday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.
