JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $12.38 on Monday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

