JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $152.80. 208,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,038. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
