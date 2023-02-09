Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $19.74

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $18.67. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,279 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 818.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

