Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.84 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50.

