Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.