Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.