Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

