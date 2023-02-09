Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.