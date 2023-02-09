Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.