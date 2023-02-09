IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.44

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.44 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 27.96 ($0.34). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.32), with a volume of 163,994 shares.

IXICO Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00.

Insider Activity at IXICO

In other IXICO news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,103.38).

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

