Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Raised to $6.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITI opened at $4.61 on Monday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 98,055 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.