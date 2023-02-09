iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

