iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

