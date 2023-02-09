iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

