Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.