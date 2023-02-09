IPVERSE (IPV) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 19% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $477,764.99 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

