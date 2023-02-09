IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.57 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $672.24 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.