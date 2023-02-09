Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:
- 1/25/2023 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/25/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of ABNB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.94. 4,503,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,311. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
