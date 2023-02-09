Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:

1/25/2023 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/25/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.94. 4,503,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,311. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.