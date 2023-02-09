Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (ABBV, DCOM, FGROY, FRNWF, MPB, MT, PAG, PZCUY, RM, STBA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 9th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $163.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $35.00.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($1.98).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($30.77) to GBX 2,510 ($30.17).

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $38.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $140.00 to $155.00.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.46).

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price raised by Stephens from $26.00 to $38.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $37.00.

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64).

