Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (ABBV, DCOM, FGROY, FRNWF, MPB, MT, PAG, PZCUY, RM, STBA)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 9th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $163.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $35.00.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($1.98).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($30.77) to GBX 2,510 ($30.17).

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $38.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $140.00 to $155.00.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.46).

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price raised by Stephens from $26.00 to $38.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $37.00.

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.