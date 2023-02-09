Intrust Bank NA Sells 172 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

