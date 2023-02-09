Intrust Bank NA Has $528,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

