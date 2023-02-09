International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays lowered their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 29,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

