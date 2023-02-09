International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $131.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $18.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

