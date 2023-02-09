International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $131.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 16.5 %
Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $18.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
