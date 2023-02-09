International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

