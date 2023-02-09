Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $267.71 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $15,874,270. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

