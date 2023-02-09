Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

