Insight Inv LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.