Insight Inv LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

